Tannehill: Divisional loss left Titans QB with ‘deep scar’

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

Sleepless nights. Rewinding the loss in his mind over and over again. Therapy sessions as well. And weeks and weeks of time. Ryan Tannehill has lost big games before. Losing as the AFC’s No. 1 seed with the Titans quarterback throwing three interceptions left him with what he called a “deep scar.” Tannehill said he was in a dark place. Tannehill talked to reporters Tuesday for the first time since the Titans’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January. He also called the trade of his top target A.J. Brown shocking because he expected an extension keeping the receiver in Tennessee.