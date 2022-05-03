Supporting cast key in semis matchup between Morant, Curry

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Game 1 between the Grizzlies and the Warriors showed that the results of the 1-on-1 scoring competition between Memphis’ Ja Morant and Golden State’s Stephen Curry doesn’t mean their team will win the game or their Western Conference semifinal. Supporting casts are crucial at this stage of the NBA postseason. Klay Thompson made a couple of big plays in the final minute after dealing with injuries the past couple of years. Jordan Poole showed he’s part of the Splash Brother family helping Golden State grab the opener with a playoff career-high 31 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. helped Morant with his own playoff-best 33 points,