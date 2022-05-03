Spain govt says it has nothing to hide in spyware scandals

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government says it has nothing to hide amid mounting unease over national security controversies involving Pegasus spyware. The incidents include the hacking of the prime minister’s cellphone and spying on Catalan separatists by unknown agents. A Cabinet spokesperson promised Tuesday that the Socialist-led coalition government will engage in “the utmost collaboration with the legal authorities.” The government revealed Monday that the cellphones of the prime minister and defense minister were infected last year with Pegasus spyware. The government was already under pressure to explain why the cellphones of dozens of people connected to the separatist movement in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region were infected with Pegasus between 2017 and 2020.