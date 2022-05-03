Skip to Content
Report: Pilot reported landing gear problem before LA crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pilot killed in the crash of a small plane along a Los Angeles freeway last month had reported a problem with his landing gear. That’s according to a preliminary report released Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The pilot, who was not identified, was the only person on board the twin-engine Cessna 337 Skymaster when it crashed around 12:30 p.m. on April 20 in Sylmar. The NTSB says shortly after takeoff from nearby Whiteman Airport, the pilot radioed that his landing gear had not fully retracted. The investigation is ongoing. 

