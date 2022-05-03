Morant scores 47 points, Grizzlies tie Warriors at 1 apiece

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 47 points to match his postseason high and carry the Memphis Grizzlies into a tie in the Western Conference semifinals with a 106-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. The NBA’s Most Improved Player became only the third player in league history to have multiple 45-point games in the postseason before turning 23. The other two? LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Stephen Curry finished with 27 points on 3 of 11 shooting outside the arc. The Warriors shot just 7 of 38 from 3-point range.