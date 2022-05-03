Lawmakers in 19 states want legal refuge for trans youth

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in 18 states are following California’s lead in seeking to offer legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families. The coordinated effort being announced Tuesday by the LGBTQ Victory Institute and other advocates comes in response to conservative states like Texas, where state agencies have been told to consider placing transgender children in foster care. Lawmakers in both Minnesota and New York recently filed refuge state legislation modeled after a California bill proposed in March, and lawmakers in 16 other states plan to do the same. They say they want to be proactive and show transgender children that someone is standing up for them.