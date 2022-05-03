Key moments in Blac Chyna’s trial against Kardashians

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — To keep up with the Kardashians for the past two weeks, you would’ve had to hang out at a Los Angeles courthouse. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been watching and testifying at a trial over a lawsuit brought by former reality television star Blac Chyna. They were victorious in a verdict delivered Monday. As is common for famous people, the women were brought in by court security through an underground garage and kept in a guarded room when they weren’t in the courtroom. The downtown courthouse has hosted many celebrities, including Britney Spears in her conservatorship battle.