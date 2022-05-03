Heat’s PJ Tucker makes huge impact in Game 1 win over 76ers

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — There’s nobody on the Miami Heat roster that knows Philadelphia guard James Harden better than P.J. Tucker. They got further acquainted in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tucker set the tone of the night for Miami by playing full-court defense against his former Houston teammate, then kept doing more and more dirty work in his 28 minutes. His final numbers — 10 points and seven rebounds — didn’t come remotely close to completely measuring the impact he made in a 106-92 win for the Heat over the 76ers on Monday night.