German opposition leader visits Kyiv, Scholz refuses to go

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany’s conservative opposition leader has traveled to Kyiv for meetings with Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The trip on Tuesday came as Chancellor Olaf Scholz made clear he wouldn’t be visiting Ukraine any time soon. Scholz has traded barbs with Ukrainian officials in recent weeks because of Kyiv’s refusal to invite German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Ukraine accuses him of cozying up to Russia during his time as foreign minister. Daily Bild reported that German opposition leader Friedrich Merz later met for an hour with Zelenskyy at his presidential office.