Djokovic beats Monfils to reach 3rd round at Madrid Open

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Novak Djokovic is off to a good start at the Madrid Open after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Gael Monfils in the second round. The top-ranked Djokovic is looking to regain his best form ahead of the French Open. He saved all five break points he faced and converted the three he had against the 21st-ranked Frenchman. It was the 18th straight win by Djokovic over Monfils. The match was interrupted at 2-2 in the first set as rain forced the roof on center court to be closed.