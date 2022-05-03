Depp libel suit moves ahead against Heard after resting case

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge is letting Johnny Depp move forward with his libel suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, after he rested his case in a Virginia courtroom. Heard’s lawyers asked the judge Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing no reasonable jury could find in his favor based on the evidence he put forward. But the judge said the standard for dismissing a case at this point in a trial is exceedingly high, and that the case should be allowed to move forward if Depp has provided even a “scintilla” of evidence backing up his claims. Heard’s team will now to present its case. Depp is suing Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.