Column: Steven Alker cashing in on golf’s greatest mulligan

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

If you didn’t know much about pro golfer Steven Alker before he turned 50, there’s a reason. Alker endured three decades of limited success. He played 556 tournaments across six tours and never made more than $261,901. That was on the Korn Ferry Tour. One year he missed the cut in all 21 tournaments he played. But the New Zealand native has found new life on the PGA Tour Champions. He got into his first event as a qualifier and then had six straight top-10 finishes to keep playing. Now he has three wins and almost as much prize money as the previous 20 years combined.