CDC restates recommendation for masks on planes, trains

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are restating their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a statement saying Americans age 2 and older should wear a well-fitting masks on public transportation, as well as in airports and train stations. Last month, a federal judge in Florida struck down a government requirement for masking in public transportation. The Justice Department is appealing the decision.