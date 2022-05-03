CBS declares television season victory with weeks to go

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS declared itself the most popular prime-time television network for the season, even though there are still more than three weeks to go. CBS’ announcement on Tuesday came despite a close race with second place NBC — CBS is averaging 6.35 million to NBC’s 6.25 million — according to figures from the Nielsen company. But there was no pushback from NBC, which says it will win among the advertiser-friendly 18-to-49-year-old demographic. CBS will finish No. 1 for the 19th time out of the last 20 seasons. Top drama ‘NCIS’ will end the season as the most-watched drama for the 12th time in 13 years.