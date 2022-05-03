California condors to be released in north coast redwoods

REDWOOD NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The endangered California condor is being returned to the wild in the state’s far north coast redwood forests for the first time in more than a century. Officials hope two captive-bred birds will voluntarily leave a pen Tuesday in Redwood National Park, an hour’s drive south of the Oregon border. It’s part of a project aimed at restoring the giant vultures to their historic habitat in the Pacific Northwest. The condor once soared over large areas but its numbers were depleted because of hunting, pollution and habitat destruction. A captive-breeding program started in the 1980s has raised the number to around 500 and some are now found in California, Arizona, Utah and Mexico.