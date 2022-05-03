Bournemouth returns to Premier League after 2-season absence

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth has earned promotion back to the Premier League after a two-season absence. Kieffer Moore’s goal in the 83rd minute secured a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest for Scott Parker’s team and second place in the second-tier Championship with a game to spare. Bournemouth previously spent five seasons in the Premier League before being relegated in 2020. The south-coast team joins Championship winner Fulham in securing promotion. The final promotion spot will be determined by the four-team playoffs that will feature Forest and Huddersfield. The other two teams will come from Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough or Millwall.