Zandon is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Zandon and filly Nest are the morning-line favorites for the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs. The Kentucky track will host both marquee races at full capacity for the first time since 2019. Zandon is trained by Chad Brown, drew 3-1 odds and will start Saturday from the No. 10 post among 20 horses for the $3 million marquee event for 3-year-olds. Nest drew the No. 4 post among 14 fillies for the Oaks and is the 5-2 favorite for Friday’s $1.25 million, 1 1/8th-mile race.