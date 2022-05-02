Villarreal’s European hopes hanging on win over Liverpool

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The small Spanish city of Villarreal could be facing its last Champions League night in a while if it doesn’t pull off another upset on Tuesday against Liverpool. The modest club ousted Juventus and Bayern Munich on its way to a surprise semifinal appearance. If it can’t reverse a 2-0 first-leg loss against the English club, recent history shows it may not have another chance to play in the competition any time soon. Based in a city of 50,000 people in southern Spain, Villarreal hadn’t played in the Champions League since the 2011-12 season.