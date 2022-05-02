US official: Russia plans to annex parts of eastern Ukraine

By CARA ANNA and INNA VARENYTSIA

Associated Press

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A senior U.S. official is warning that Russia plans to annex large portions of eastern Ukraine later this month. Michael Carpenter is U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. He said Monday that the U.S. believes the Kremlin also plans to recognize the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic. Neither move, he said, would be recognized by the United States or its allies. Carpenter cited information that Russia is planning sham referendums in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics. Meanwhile, the Mariupol steel mill that has become the city’s last stronghold of resistance came under renewed assault a day after the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.