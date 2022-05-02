Supporting cast key in semifinal battle between Ja-Steph

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Game 1 showed that whoever wins the 1-on-1 scoring battle between Memphis’ Ja Morant and Stephen Curry of the Warriors doesn’t mean their team will win the game or their Western Conference semifinal. This stage of the postseason makes production from the supporting casts so very crucial. Klay Thompson made a couple key big plays in the final minute after dealing with injuries the past couple years. Jordan Poole showed he’s part of the Splash Brother family helping Golden State grab the opener with a playoff career-high 31 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. helped Morant with his own playoff-best featuring six 3s.