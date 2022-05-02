Spain: 2021 spyware attack targeted prime minister’s phone

By ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spanish officials says the cellphones of the prime minister and the defense minister were infected last year with Pegasus spyware that is only available to government agencies, in an operation that was not authorised by the government. A government minister said Monday that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s phone was breached twice in May 2021 and Defense Minister Margarita Robles’ device was targeted once the following month. Presidency Minister Félix Bolaños said in a hastily convened news conference that the breaches resulted in a significant amount of data being obtained. Reports detailing the breaches have been transferred to Spain’s National Court for further investigation.