Raiders’ Hobbs resolves misdemeanor speeding case in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has resolved a misdemeanor speeding case, with his attorney entering a no-contest plea on his behalf and paying a $250 fine. The 22-year-old Hobbs didn’t appear in court with defense attorney Richard Schonfeld for a brief hearing stemming from a ticket Hobbs got Jan. 16 for driving 110 mph on a Las Vegas-area freeway. Hobbs is one of several current and former Raiders players to face charges in driving cases. Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III faces felony charges following a high-speed crash that killed a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman in November. The team cut Ruggs after the wreck.