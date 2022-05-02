Paso Robles and Atascadero formalizing agreement on a North SLO County Broadband Strategic Plan

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Paso Robles and Atascadero are formalizing an agreement to partner together on a North San Luis Obispo County Broadband Strategic Plan in order to improve funding to bring broadband internet access to residents throughout the city.

"With internet access increasingly being referred to as the “fourth utility” behind water, gas and electricity, local communities are seeking ways to increase access to broadband internet for their residents and businesses," according to Paso Robles city officials.

Some of the benefits of broadband include supporting learning in schools, libraries, and homes, helping with business attraction, allowing residents and visitors to work remotely, and making telemedicine possible, according to city officials.

Paso Robles was awarded a $2.8 million grant from the Economic Development Agency to improve broadband internet access throughout the city, and Atascadero recently authorized roughly $390,000 of Senate Bill 1090 funds for similar projects.

"Partnering together will allow both cities to share costs associated with developing a broader regional strategic plan," Paso Robles city officials said.

The two cities working together allows officials to work on a broader scope of broadband and connectivity.