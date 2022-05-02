Panthers agree to terms with former All-Pro returner Roberts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers solidified their return game, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with 2018 All-Pro Andre Roberts. Roberts was voted second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. Roberts led the NFL in kickoff return yards (1,010) last season while spending time with Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers. He has returned three punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns in his career. The 34-year-old Roberts has averaged 26 yards per kickoff return and 8.7 yards per punt return during his 12-year NFL career. His 8,578 combined return yards on kickoffs and punts are the most in the NFL since 2010.