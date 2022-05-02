Man pleads guilty in crewmember killing on LA-bound ship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A crewman who stabbed to death his supervisor on a container ship heading to Los Angeles has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that carries a potential life sentence. Authorities say Michael Monegro of the Philippines entered a plea Monday to committing violence that is likely to endanger a ship’s safe navigation. Prosecutors say he stabbed his supervisor aboard a container ship that was heading from Shanghai to Los Angeles in September 2020. The ship was about 90 miles off the coast of Southern California. He was arrested when the ship docked in Los Angeles.