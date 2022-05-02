Skip to Content
LEADING OFF: Padres’ Clevinger back after 2nd TJ surgery

By The Associated Press

Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger is set to pitch in the majors for the first time since recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. He’ll be back on a familiar mound, too. Clevinger will start against the Guardians at Progressive Field — he began his big league career with Cleveland in 2016 and excelled there until being dealt to San Diego before the 2020 trade deadline. The 31-year-old Clevinger last pitched in the 2020 NL Division Series, starting Game 1 against the Dodgers and getting pulled after one scoreless inning. He missed last season after having elbow surgery.

The Associated Press

