Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing

By DENISE LAVOIE
AP Legal Affairs Writer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia lacrosse player who fatally beat his girlfriend in 2010 has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2012. Huguely and Love both played lacrosse at UVA and had an on-again, off-again relationship before Huguely drunkenly killed her. The lawsuit sought $29.5 million in compensatory damages, plus $1 million in punitive damages. The jury ruled that $7.5 million in compensatory damages should be given to both Love’s sister and her mother. Punitive damages weren’t awarded.

The Associated Press

