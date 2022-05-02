Infantino on Qatar: Migrant workers get pride from hard work

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says migrant workers gain pride from hard work while he was being questioned about workers suffering in Qatar while building World Cup infrastructure. Infantino was asked about worker abuses in the Gulf nation while he was on stage at the global conference of the Milken Institute in Los Angeles. Infantino says “when you give work to somebody, even in hard conditions, you give him dignity and pride. It’s not charity.” The World Cup opens in November. Infantino acknowledged that a form of “modern slavery system” existed before Qatar started to dismantle its long-criticized “kafala” employment system.