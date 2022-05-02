FIFA punishes Senegal for fan disorder, lasers at Salah

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has fined Senegal’s soccer federation $180,000 for fan disorder at a World Cup playoff against Egypt. Fans with laser pointers aimed green light at the face of Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the penalty shootout in March. Salah failed to score and Senegal went on to win the shootout in Dakar. FIFA says an offensive fans’ banner was among other charges. Senegal must play a future competitive game in an empty stadium. FIFA also imposed six-figure fines and one-game stadium closures on Nigeria, Congo and Lebanon for fan incidents at World Cup qualifying games.