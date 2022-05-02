Díaz homers, Rays use balanced offense to beat A’s 6-1

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yandy Díaz led off the game with a home run to back right-hander Drew Rassmussen’s second straight winning start, and the Tampa Bay Rays used a balanced offense to beat the Oakland Athletics 6-1. Wander Franco returned to the lineup and hit a pair of run-scoring singles after a precautionary day off Sunday to nurse his tender right leg. Franco and Randy Arozarena hit consecutive RBI singles in the third against Daulton Jefferies, and Mike Zunino’s base hit the next inning brought in another Rays run.