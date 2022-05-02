Skip to Content
Danault scores late, Kings beat Oilers 4-3 in series opener

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Phillip Danault scored at 14:46 of the third period, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers night in Game 1 of the teams’ first-round playoff series. Trevor Moore and Alex Iafallo each had a goal and assist for the Kings. Brandon Lemieux also scored. Connor McDavid and Kailier Yamamoto each had a goal and assist for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl rounded out the scoring with a power-play goal. Kings goalie Jonathan Quick made 35 saves. Mike Smith stopped 31 of 35 shots for Edmonton.

The Associated Press

