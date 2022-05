COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have declined to pick up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. Tillery, the 28th overall pick in the 2019 draft, has started 29 games over the first three years of his career. He started 15 of 16 games last season and had a career-high 4 1/2 sacks along with 14 quarterback hits. He also had 51 tackles.