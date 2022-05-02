Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:07 pm

California’s population fell again amid pandemic’s 2nd year

KEYT

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials have announced that California’s population shrank in 2021 for the second year in a row. The drops mark the first time ever that the population of the nation’s most populous state has declined. That’s according to a new estimate from the California Department of Finance. State officials say California lost 117,552 people in 2021, giving it a population of just over 39 million residents. California is still far ahead of Texas, which is No. 2 for population in the U.S. California officials blame the loss on a declining birth rate and more deaths because of the pandemic. Also, fewer people are moving from other states to California.

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content