Buck stopped: Showalter suspended, Braves cool off Mets 5-2

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Riley homered, Max Fried won his third straight outing and the Atlanta Braves cooled off the New York Mets with a 5-2 victory in the first of 19 meetings between the NL East rivals this season. Travis d’Arnaud had three hits and three RBIs against his former team. Fried settled in after a rocky start, outpitching Chris Bassitt as the defending World Series champions took the opener of a four-game series with only their second comeback win of the year. Mark Canha hit his first home run for the division-leading Mets, who played without suspended manager Buck Showalter.