Asian shares mixed in light ‘Golden Week’ trading

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Asian shares are mixed in light “Golden Week” trading with markets in China, Japan and some other countries closed for holidays. Investors were awaiting an expected increase in interest rates by Australia’s central bank and by the Federal Reserve. A rally in technology stocks pushed Wall Street’s major indexes higher on Monday. Facebook’s parent company Meta and chipmaker Nvidia each rose more than 5%. The S&P 500 ended up 0.6% higher. It was down as much as 1.7% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq aded 1.6%. Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.99% and briefly traded at 3% for the first time since late 2018.