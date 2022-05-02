49ers re-sign CB Jason Verrett to 1-year deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back oft-injured cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal. Verrett played only one game last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Verrett originally joined the 49ers in 2019 and played only one game his first season because of injuries. He did play 13 games in 2020. That was only the second time in Verrett’s eight years in the NFL that he managed to play more than six games.