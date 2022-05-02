1,000 CNH Industrial workers strike in Iowa, Wisconsin

By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

More than 1,000 workers at CNH Industrial plants in Wisconsin and Iowa have walked out on strike in search of a better deal with the company that makes agriculture and construction equipment. The United Auto Workers union said the strike began at noon Monday. This action follows a spate of strikes in the past year, including a high-profile monthlong walkout at Deere & Co. that resulted in 10% raises and improved benefits for 10,000 UAW workers. The company said in a statement that it is disappointed it couldn’t reach an agreement with the union, and it remains committed to the bargaining process.