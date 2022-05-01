Son double as Tottenham beats Leicester 3-1 in push for CL

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min’s double after Harry Kane’s header gave Champions League-chasing Tottenham a 3-1 victory over Leicester. The South Korea forward curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner in the 79th minute to seal a brace that moved him onto a career-high 19 Premier League goals in a season. He is only three goals behind Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot. Son had provided the first-half opener with a corner headed in by Harry Kane.