Rune wins BMW Open after van de Zandschulp retires

MUNICH (AP) — Danish teenager Holger Rune has won the BMW Open final. He claimed his first ATP Tour title after Botic van de Zandschulp was forced to retire Sunday. The eighth-seeded van de Zandschulp led 4-3 in the opening set with Rune serving at 40-15 when he withdrew due to chest pains. Rune says “this was probably the worst way to win a final.” The 19-year-old Rune stunned the top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the second round and did not drop a set at the clay-court tournament.