Marina Alex wins LPGA Tour’s Palos Verdes Championship

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Marina Alex won the Palos Verdes Championship on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour title, breaking a tie with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 16th and parring the final two holes for a one-stroke victory over Jin Young Ko. Three strokes behind Hannah Green entering the round, Alex closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 10-under 274 at hilly and windy Palos Verdes Golf Club. The top-ranked Ko also shot a 66. She finished about an hour before Alex in the first-year event that wrapped up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay. Alex also won the 2018 Portland Classic. Lydia Ko and Megan Khang tied for third at 8 under. Green had a 72 to tie for fifth at 7 under.