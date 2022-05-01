Skip to Content
Man shot and killed inside Los Angeles cannabis dispensary

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed inside a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary and police are searching for two suspects. Investigators didn’t immediately identify a possible motive for the shooting around noon Saturday at the second-floor shop along a busy boulevard in the Tarzana neighborhood. Officials say shots were fired inside the dispensary and also in an alley behind the building with a synagogue on the first floor. Police didn’t immediately identify the victim, offer suspect descriptions or provide the name of the dispensary.

