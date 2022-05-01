Italy, Greece relax COVID restrictions before tourism season

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italy and Greece have relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal before Europe’s peak summer tourist season. Greece’s civil aviation authority announced Sunday that it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for the wearing of face masks during flights and at airports. Air travelers were previously required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery from the disease. Italy did away with the health pass that had been required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other venues. The green pass is still required to access hospitals and nursing homes. Some indoor mask mandates also ended.