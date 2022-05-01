Homeless shelters begin to see value in making room for pets

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Traditional homeless shelters have long been off limits to pets, leaving animal owners who want to get off the streets with a difficult choice. But as homelessness surges across the U.S., those working toward a solution are increasingly recognizing the importance pets have for vulnerable populations and are looking for ways to keep owners and pets together. Pending legislation in California would make a pilot program known the Pet Assistance and Support program permanent and expand it across the state. The pilot program in recent years has provided millions of dollars in funding to nonprofits and local jurisdictions that has been used in part for things like food, crates, toys and veterinary services for the pets of homeless people.