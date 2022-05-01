Hernandez 5 RBIs, Soto 3 hits, Gray excels, Nats top Giants

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yadiel Hernandez drove in a career-high five runs with three hits as the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 11-5. Juan Soto also had three hits and scored three times for the Nationals. Washington’s Lucius Fox got his first two hits in the majors after beginning his career 0 for 20. Nationals starter Josiah Gray allowed one hit in six innings, working around four walks while striking out three.