Grosjean enrages Rahal with aggressive late-race contact

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean. If Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar’s darling. The two feuded after racing for seventh position in the final laps Sunday, and Rahal accused Grosjean of deliberately hitting him. Rahal also referenced Grosjean’s former career in Formula One and cautioned the shine was wearing off IndyCar’s most popular driver. Grosjean shrugged the incident off as hard racing.