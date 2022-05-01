Evacuation of civilians from Ukrainian steel plant begins

By CARA ANNA and INNA VARENYTSIA

Associated Press

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The evacuation has begun for civilians holed up at a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol after nearly two months under siege by Russian forces. Local officials said people sheltering elsewhere in the city would also be allowed out on Monday. Video posted by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children being helped to climb over a steep pile of rubble from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant and eventually onto a bus. Ukraine’s president said more than 100 civilians were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday. Fighters inside the plant called for the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian fighters as well.