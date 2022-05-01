Draymond Green ejected for flagrant foul vs Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green has been ejected shortly before halftime of Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Green originally was called for a foul on Brandon Clarke with 1:18 left in the second quarter. Officials reviewed the play where Green had hold of Clarke’s jersey after a missed layup. Clarke went down on his stomach, though it appeared Green tried to help as Clarke hit the court. Officials took their time reviewing the play as Memphis fans chanted “Throw him out.” Then officials ruled Green guilty of a Flagrant 2 and sending him to the locker room.