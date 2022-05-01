Skip to Content
Death of Southern California inmate investigated as homicide

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a 50-year-old inmate at a Southern California prison is being investigated as a homicide. Corrections officials say Alfredo Valenzuela was found unresponsive Saturday in his cell at Kern Valley State Prison. He was pronounced dead a short time later. Valenzuela’s cellmate, 36-year-old Noe Herrera, was moved to the prison’s Administrative Segregation Unit pending investigation. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will determine Valenzuela’s official cause of death. 

