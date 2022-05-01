Skip to Content
Asian shares fall in thin trading after rout on Wall Street

By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are lower as investors fret over inflation, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Benchmarks declined in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Trading was closed for holidays in China, where lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities have hurt factory activity. Wall Street ended last week with a sell-off. Steep losses for technology stocks Friday pushed the S&P 500 down 3.6% while the Nasdaq fell 4%, finishing April down 13.3%, its biggest monthly loss since 2008. Investors have been reviewing financial results. Disappointing results or outlooks from Apple, Google’s parent company and Amazon set off the selling.  

