72-year-old John Force wins NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — John Force won the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on Sunday at zMAX Dragway for his 155th Funny Car victory. The 72-year-old Force beat Robert Hight, Ron Capps and Mike McIntire Jr. in the final with a 3.914-second run at 328.66 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. Force qualified No. 1 with a track-record run and set the track speed record at 335.07 mph in the first round of eliminations. Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Salinas raced to his second victory of the season and fifth overall, running a 3.708 at 330.47 in the final. Johnson won the first second straight event, taking the final with a 6.740 at 200.65 on as Suzuki.